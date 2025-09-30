Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 5,058 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after buying an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6%

GLD stock opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $352.83. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

