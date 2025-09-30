Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 334,490 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 44,717.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,490 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
