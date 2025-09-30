Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Lowered by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

