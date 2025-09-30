Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 890 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 253.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

