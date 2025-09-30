Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $73.14 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 4.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HD opened at $406.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.71 and its 200 day moving average is $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $404.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

