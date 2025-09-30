Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

