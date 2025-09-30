Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Shares of WM opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average of $228.48. Waste Management has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

