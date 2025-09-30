International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.