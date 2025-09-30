Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

