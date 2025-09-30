Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $536.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

