G&S Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.