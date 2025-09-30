Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average of $200.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.