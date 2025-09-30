Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CVX opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

