Westhampton Capital LLC Has $983,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

