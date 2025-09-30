Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.32 billion, a PE ratio of 596.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,014.40. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

