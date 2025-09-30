Caterpillar Inc. $CAT is Paradiem LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 3.1% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $471.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.21 and a 200 day moving average of $374.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $485.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

