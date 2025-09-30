Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

