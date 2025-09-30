Robbins Farley Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $471.68 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $485.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

