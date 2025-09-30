Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,678 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $225.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

