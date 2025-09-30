HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 892 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,189.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,348 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.