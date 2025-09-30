Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $43.32 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 110,242.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $568.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $513.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.85.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

