Rep. Dan Newhouse Purchases Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of UPS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,369. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

