Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DE opened at $465.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.85. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

