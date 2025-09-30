Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.6% during the second quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $210,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3%

Oracle stock opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.