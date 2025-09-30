MBA Advisors LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

