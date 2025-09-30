XML Financial LLC Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%
VTI stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.30.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
