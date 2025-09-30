Emerald Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 329.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 56,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.