Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 233.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 67.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

