Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8,726.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $84,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,258 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 20.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 271,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 668.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

