Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.