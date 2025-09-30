Rep. Dan Newhouse Purchases Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in S&P Global stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.92. 209,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 243.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

