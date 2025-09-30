Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

