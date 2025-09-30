Claris Advisors LLC MO Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after acquiring an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of GD opened at $332.21 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $337.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
