Claris Advisors LLC MO Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after acquiring an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GD opened at $332.21 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $337.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.