iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

