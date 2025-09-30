Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,778 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.09.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

