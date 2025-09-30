Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $803.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

