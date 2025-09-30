Caledonia Investments PLC Has $137.37 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Caledonia Investments PLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 13.5% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $137,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $803.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.97 and a 200-day moving average of $202.09.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.