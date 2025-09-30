HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

