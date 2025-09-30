XML Financial LLC Buys 610 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

