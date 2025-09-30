Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 787 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AGG opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.