Caledonian (LON:CHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Caledonian Price Performance

CHP traded down GBX 0 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,357,125 shares. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.45. Caledonian has a one year low of GBX 0 and a one year high of GBX 0.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.