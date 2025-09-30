Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT). In a filing disclosed on September 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock on September 11th.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBIT stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $69.89.
About Representative Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
