Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on September 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on September 11th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $804.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $2,138,031,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

