Presper Financial Architects LLC Buys Shares of 128,104 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Presper Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

