8,701 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

