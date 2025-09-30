LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 7,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

