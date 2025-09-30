1,033 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,770,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.