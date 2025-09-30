Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $488.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

