Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.