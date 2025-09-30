HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 79 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

